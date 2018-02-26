Okotoks man faces three charges for firing gun at alleged trespassers

An Okotoks man who shot at an alleged trespasser on his property this weekend is facing three charges.

Edouard Maurice is charged with aggravated assault, pointing a firearm and careless use of a firearm.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on March 9, 2018.

The man who was shot has also been charged. He was taken to hospital with injuries to his arm after the incident.

Ryan Watson was charged with trespassing by night, mischief to property, theft under $5000 from a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, and two counts of failure to comply with probation.

Watson appeared in a Calgary court on Feb. 26.

RCMP are still looking for a second individual involved in the incident.