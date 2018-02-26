Camp organizer outside Calgary courthouse 'willing to spend the night in jail for trespassing on my own territory'

Organizers of a camp set up outside the Calgary Courts Centre say they are willing to do whatever it takes to stand up for Indigenous youth – even if that means spending time behind bars.

Garret Smith, who spent Sunday night inside a tent with filmmaker and two-spirit activist Danielle Black and actor Gitz Crazyboy, said he was inspired by Soaring Eagle’s Camp, which was established by Darla Contois outside the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg last Friday to protest the acquittal of Raymond Cormier.

Cormier was accused of second-degree murder in the death of Tina Fontaine, a 15-year-old girl from the Sagkeeng First Nation in Manitoba who’s body was found in 2014, wrapped in a comforter and weighed down with stones in the Red River.

The verdict came a week after a jury in Saskatchewan acquitted farmer Gerald Stanley of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 22-year-old Colten Boushie, of the Red Pheasant First Nation.

“This camp was set up to bring awareness, to begin a dialogue here in Calgary,” Smith, of the Piikani and Kainai First Nations in southern Alberta, told Metro in Calgary on Monday. “We’re not here to be disruptive, we’re here to be informative, if anything.”

Initially, he said their group didn’t have any pushback from the authorities, but on Monday afternoon, a couple of Calgary police officers on patrol asked them to pack up due to complaints from the property owner – the government of Alberta.

Smith refused, and told the officers – in a live video posted to Facebook – that he's not going anywhere, at least not until he's had a chance to discuss things with the province.

“I’m willing to spend the night in jail for trespassing on my own territory, because it’s nothing like what our children are going through,” he said.

“These are the actions that need to take place, we need to be willing to put ourselves in the line of fire and take accountability for our actions. I know I'm willing to do whatever it takes.”

Smith and others at the camp were still there as of 2 p.m. on Monday – Metro has reached out to the Calgary Police Service and Government of Alberta for comment and will update this story as it develops.

“Whatever action that comes out of this, whatever response we get from the government … we’ll just see,” Smith said.

“Really, one of the main goals in this is to engage with the community and open up a space to actually have a constructive dialogue about reconciliation, and what that means – how we are actually going to work together,” he said, adding he's open to answering any and all questions no matter how 'ignorant or racist' they may be.

Several people plan to join the camp over the coming days, according to Smith, and plenty of others have already stopped by with donations of warm clothing and food.

He said he plans to be at the camp until he’s kicked out, or feels there has been some sort of concrete change.

“I don’t know what would make me leave (this camp) at this point in time. The change that we’re looking for is so drastic, so needed, and we require it immediately – but we understand these changes don’t happen overnight,” Smith said.

“If I have to be here all year, I’ll be here all year. But I don’t think that that will happen,” he added, with a bit of hope in his voice.

Donations of winter gear and food are welcome, and Smith said any cash donations will be split with the camp in Winnipeg.