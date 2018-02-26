Sexting on the rise among teens: U of C Study

A University of Calgary researcher has pulled together a collection of studies on sexting among teens, and has found the practice is on the rise.

Sheri Madigan, assistant professor in psychology at the University of Calgary, said various studies on the practice of sending nude photos via social media have shown varying rates among youth, from 3 per cent up to 65 per cent

"That discrepancy makes it really confusing for parents and teachers (…) to find out how often its really happening," she said.

Madigan pulled together 39 studies and came up with a statistical average. The analysis showed that sexting is definitely on the rise between 2009 and 2016, that older youth are more likely to sext and that it's most often happening on smartphones, rather than computers.

Overall, she found that one in seven teens is sending sexts, and that one in four is receiving them.

She said surprisingly, there's no real difference between males and females when it comes to how often they're sexting. But the similarities between the sexes end there.

"I don't think we can say their experience of sexting is similar," said Madigan. "We see that girls are feeling that they're more pressured to sext, and sometimes they feel the consequences of sexting more than boys."

Madigan said those consequences can include being treated more harshly by their peers, or being labelled a prude for not sending them.

"For boys, they don't seem to really experience any fallout from sexting," she said.

"Some boys will see it more as a social status."

Madigan does believe that sexting can happen inside a healthy relationship, and that for younger generations, there's less division between their real lives and digital lives.