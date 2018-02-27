Theatre Calgary's 51 season one of 'new beginnings,' artistic director says

The upcoming season from Theatre Calgary is one of new beginnings, not only for the artistic director making his debut with the company but also many of the characters Stafford Arima is bringing to the stage.

Theatre Calgary’s 2018-19 season – its 51st – includes three world premieres, a collaboration with an Alberta Ballet legend, and the 25th anniversary of Stephen Hair’s Ebenezer Scrooge.

Arima, a Canadian former Broadway director who joined Theatre Calgary as artistic director in April 2017, said he wanted to showcase new stories and playwrights alongside productions he felt would resonate strongly with audiences, as they did with him.

“I feel it’s important to be bold and adventurous in our programming, to seek and discover the voices in theatre that will carry us over the next half-century,” he said.

“This season is a collection of plays that I feel will point our way to an inspiring and

engaging future.”

The season opens in September with the world premiere of Honour Beat, written by acclaimed Canadian playwright Tara Beagan.

The play, directed by Michelle Thrush, brings a touch of humour to the stage while exploring the relationship between two sisters who confront each other over their mother’s deathbed.

It's the first time one of Beagan's works will be performed on Theatre Calgary's stage.

Then comes the world premiere of Mary and Max – A New Musical, directed by the new artistic director himself.

The production is based on an Australian claymation film by Adam Elliot about two unlikely pen pals (which screened at the 2009 Calgary International Film Festival) and friendship found in unexpected places.

Arima said he’s a big fan of musicals, particularly original stories that have yet to become classics.

After the holiday season, Theatre Calgary will present Rick Miller's Boom X, a modern adaption of The Scarlett Letter directed by Micheline Chevrier, and Billy Elliot The Musical – the latter choreographed by Alberta Ballet's former principal dancer Yukichi Hattori.

Arima said the theatre is also continuing the summertime favourite Shakespeare by the Bow this year, and will present The Two Gentlemen of Verona as directed by Deal Paul Gibson and adapted by Jenna Turk.

Rumour has it, the cast for the pay-what-you-can outdoor performances includes a dog.