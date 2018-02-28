News / Calgary

A sneak-peek inside Calgary’s new Central Library

Construction continues as Calgarians get ready for the library’s November 1 opening

Clare LePan stands in front of the Early Learning Centre which will include three playhouse structures for children to enjoy.

Jennifer Friesen / Calgary Freelance

Another portion of Calgary’s new Central Library has been revealed now that the temporary structure protecting the CTrain line below was unwrapped this month.

Now that the exterior of the 240,000-square-foot library is complete, Calgarians are one step closer to the grand opening on November 1.

Calgary's new Central Library has now removed the temporary structure around the LRT route that goes beneath the library.

Jennifer Friesen

“We are still on time and ahead of schedule,” said Clare LePan with the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation.

The structure is the first in Calgary to be built over the active LRT line, and comes equipped with a café, meeting spaces, a performance hall with 350-seats, a children’s area and an outdoor promenade connecting East Village to Downtown Calgary.

“I think one of the greatest moments for people when they come into the building is really understanding what a new model of a library design can be,” said LePan. “Aside from the architectural details being so stunning, you get a sense of appreciation for how the building’s been programmed to facilitate all these types of different social interactions.”

Sitting just above the LRT train tracks, an area within the library will act as a community space and promenade for people congregate, as well as act as a walkway over the tracks.

Jennifer Friesen

The BMO multi-purpose meeting room rests right above the LRT tracks, but has been insulated and sound proofed to keep out noise.

Jennifer Friesen

A conveyor belt going up through the levels will allow readers to easily return their books to the correct floor.

Jennifer Friesen

