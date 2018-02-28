A sneak-peek inside Calgary’s new Central Library
Construction continues as Calgarians get ready for the library’s November 1 opening
Another portion of Calgary’s new Central Library has been revealed now that the temporary structure protecting the CTrain line below was unwrapped this month.
Now that the exterior of the 240,000-square-foot library is complete, Calgarians are one step closer to the grand opening on November 1.
“We are still on time and ahead of schedule,” said Clare LePan with the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation.
The structure is the first in Calgary to be built over the active LRT line, and comes equipped with a café, meeting spaces, a performance hall with 350-seats, a children’s area and an outdoor promenade connecting East Village to Downtown Calgary.
“I think one of the greatest moments for people when they come into the building is really understanding what a new model of a library design can be,” said LePan. “Aside from the architectural details being so stunning, you get a sense of appreciation for how the building’s been programmed to facilitate all these types of different social interactions.”
