Boys to men: Calgary lecture series examines masculinity in #MeToo movement

CALGARY — A Calgary professor of masculinity studies says the #MeToo movement has created a chance to talk about how boys learn to be men.

Michael Kehler of the University of Calgary says he hopes the lecture series he's sponsoring will open minds about the daily interactions between boys and girls, men and women.

Kehler calls the Twitter movement that has accused dozens of prominent men of sexual misbehaviour a teachable moment.

He says boys are socialized from an early age through venues like team sports that there are only certain acceptable ways of being a man.

Kehler says men have to play a part in the conversation around how girls and women are treated.