Calgary police rule 2014 death a homicide after new information comes to light

Calgary police have now declared a suspicious death from 2014 a homicide, and they're looking for a person caught on camera who may have clues to the case.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2014, a person discovered the body of a man who appeared to be frozen near a parking lot in the 5900 block of Madigan Drive NE.

At the time, investigators weren't sure if the man's death – identified as Douglas Miller, 41, of Calgary – was a homicide.

Several months later, police said they received a tip suggesting it may have been a homicide and the investigation continued.

More information has recently come to light, according to a news release on Wednesday, and investigators are confirming they believe Miller's death was a homicide.

Police are now hoping to identify a person in a CCTV photo, from an undisclosed location, who may have info about the case.

There was no description of the individual provided.

The cause of death will not be released at this time, but police said they believe Miller died sometime during the night on Friday, Nov. 28, 2014.