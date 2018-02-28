Camp outside Calgary court 'overwhelmed' with support: organizers

Three nights into their camp outside the Calgary Courts Centre, organizers say reaction from the community has been largely positive – with a few notable exceptions.

Calgary’s Soaring Eagle’s Camp is a sister demonstration to one outside the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg, which was set up in protest of Raymond Cormier’s acquittal.

Cormier was accused of second-degree murder in the 2015 death of 15-year-old Tina Fontaine, of the Sagkeeng First Nation.

The verdict came one week after Saskatchewan jury acquitted farmer Gerald Stanley of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 22-year-old Colten Boushie, of the Red Pheasant First Nation.

Garret Smith, one of those occupying the space across from court, said he’s received messages of support from as far away as Sweden, and hate mail from nearby Ontario.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with the amount of support we’re receiving,” he said. “I have more fry-bread than I could eat over the next year right now.”

Beginning on Wednesday, the camp is planning to host a meal every evening at 6 p.m. that’s open to anyone who wants to have a conversation and share a bite.

Plenty of people have been stopping by the camp to ask what it’s all about, and end up staying for a conversation, which Smith said was the point.

“People have been coming in and just listening to each other – that’s really what was amazing about it,” he said.

“I’ve definitely had a lot more positive experiences than I have negative, and that definitely inspires me to continue this.”

It hasn’t been all rosy, of course – Smith said the camp experienced some particularly “crass behaviour” on Tuesday when two women, who he described as intoxicated, wanted to talk about the Colten Boushie case.

“The conversation began to escalate, and I stopped engaging with them once (one of them) said that Colten Boushie deserved to die,” Smith said, but was quick to add he doesn’t hold a grudge.

“I can’t judge these women, we all make mistakes. If these words ever do happen to come across their ears, you know, I would actually really like to invite them back and encourage them to be sober and give them a second chance to ask their questions,” he said.

Organizers, including Smith, are now planning to hold a vigil at the camp on Friday to remember the two youth whose deaths have thrust Canada’s turbulent relationship with Indigenous peoples into the spotlight.

“Of course it’s in memory of Tina and Colten, but also for the missing and murdered Indigenous women, the forgotten names, the unknowns who haven’t been found yet,” Smith said.