Langevin Bridge signs officially taken down

Langevin Bridge? What Langevin Bride? No such bridge here.

Quietly, the two signs on the Reconciliation Bridge (formerly Langevin Bridge) have been taken down by the city's Roads department because, according to a spokesman, that's not the name of the bridge anymore.

The bridge, which crosses the Bow River into downtown, had a name change on January 23, 2017 after councillors signed on to a motion by the mayor to make a change. Finally, on Feb. 23, the city removed "Langevin Bridge" signs on either end of the bridge.

In 2015, after the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Report, many came to the city asking that they rename the Langevin Bridge – the name of a prominent Canadian who paved the way for Confederation is also marred with being an early proponent of the residential school system.

The bridge still sported the green plaques of its former namesake more than a year later, despite the city's attempts to quickly change the name the day after the motion was passed. Although the physical signs still refered to the bridge as Langevin, on Google Maps and other online mentions, including city documents, it has since been referred to as the Reconciliation Bridge.

"The Tsuut'ina Nation officially applauds the city," said spokesman Kevin Littlelight. "It's a step in the right direction for the city for our relationship, it's a real positive change."

Details of the special ceremony haven't been revealed and the city's still coordinating the aspects of such a ceremony. But Littlelight hopes the city will consider having a celebration for the bridge's new name on June 21, National Aboriginal Day.

From Nenshi's Twitter in the summer of 2017, the mayor said that the city's Roads department was "so moved" by the act of reconciliation that they stayed late to make a new sign and quickly moved to replace the old ones on the bridge.

"I was so touched by their beautiful gesture," wrote Nenshi. "Then I made them take it down and wait for the formal ceremony. :-)."