People experiencing chonic homelessness suffer childhood trauma five times more than others: Survey

Childhood trauma is a bigger factor in whether or not someone experiences chronic homelessness or not than previously thought, researchers at the University of Calgary said Wednesday.

A survey of 300 people experiencing chronic homelessness in Calgary found those individuals had suffered childhood trauma at a rate five times higher than the general population, according to a research paper from the U of C’s School of Public Policy.

Trauma can include neglect, parents with addiction issues, domestic violence and other forms of abuse.

The survey found people who have experienced at least four types of childhood trauma are 12 times more likely to have attempted suicide, seven times more likely to be alcoholic, and 10 times more likely to have injected street drugs.

“We know a large number of people in our survey have been cycling in and out of acute care, in and out of jail, and in an out of shelters,” said co-author Katrina Milaney, who is an assistant professor in community rehabilitation and disability studies at the U of C.

While more research is needed to fully understand the impacts of colonization and intergenerational trauma on Indigenous peoples, Milaney said they did see high rates of child welfare intervention among Indigenous individuals who were surveyed.

“About a quarter of Indigenous (survey respondents) had been in residential schools themselves, and about 60 per cent of them had families that had been in residential schools,” she added.

When it comes to getting help, Milaney said there simply aren’t enough substance use treatment programs or low-barrier mental health supports available to people experiencing homelessness.

According to the survey report, a quarter of those who said they’d asked for help didn’t receive it, and a third said long waitlists prevented them from accessing help.

“Many people are trapped in emergency shelters and not getting the care they need, and we know there’s a gap between detox and treatment programs,” Milaney said.

“Very often if somebody wants to access treatment (for substance use), they have to go through three days of detox and once they get out of detox, there’s sometimes a six-month waitlist for them to get into a treatment programs.”

She specifically called on Alberta's health and justice ministries to invest in more housing-first and case management programs.

“Our ministry of community and social services has done a really good job investing in housing first, but I really think our health and justice ministries need to step up,” Milaney said.