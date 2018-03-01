Alberta College of Art and Design receives university status

While working toward her Bachelor’s Degree for the past five years at Alberta College of Art + Design (ACAD), Camille Porcheron was often faced with the same confused question from others: “Five years? You mean it’s not a diploma?”

“It’s pretty common when you tell people you’re going to an art college to not really understand what we do,” she said.

But, as a student and member of the ACAD Students’ Association, Porcheron said she felt validated as the Alberta government announced that ACAD was officially being given university status on Thursday.

ACAD has been offering full degrees for years, and is the only post-secondary exclusively dedicated to arts education in the Prairies. Marlin Schmidt, Alberta Minister of Advanced Education, said it was “well-past time” that the province acknowledged the school’s role.

“The students and staff and faculty have been working on this for a long time,” said Schmidt. “Unfortunately, their cries fell on deaf ears prior to our government being elected.”

The new status means a new name and a rebranding for the institution, which are yet to be decided on. Schmidt said he can’t say if the status change will affect provincial funding, but added that the NDP government is “looking at making some changes” to the funding formula.

“With the economic recovery here, and with things in Alberta looking up, we had a choice to make,” Schmidt said to a crowd of students and staff at ACAD. “Do we go back to the boom and bust policies of the past … or do we make sure that this economic recovery is different? Friends, we’re not going back.”

Over the past few years, ACAD has been faced with some financial troubles. Schmidt says the government is “working closely” with the post-secondary to resolve them, but added that there will be no immediate changes in the spring budget to help the school.

Still, Porcheron is excited to see the change in status – hoping for some recognition for herself and her fellow students for the work they do.