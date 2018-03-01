'Big lessons learned:' Bill Smith releases donor list from Calgary mayoral race

Bill Smith's said there were some 'big lessons learned' during the former Calgary mayoral candidate's run for office on Tuesday.

In a news release, the campaign team announced a list of donors is now publicly available, as is compliant with the Local Authorities Election Act, and said the donation total is a "reflection of the strongly contested Calgary mayoral race of 2017."

More than $900,000 was raised for the Smith campaign during the race, from nearly 600 donors with an average donation of approximately $1,500.

Smith came closer to being mayor during the 2017 Calgary municipal election than any other candidate, although incumbent Naheed Nenshi was elected for a third term in the end.

“On behalf of Bill Smith, and the Bill Smith for Mayor campaign, thank you to all the donors who supported the campaign, all the volunteers who helped contribute to the democratic process, and the hundreds of thousands of Calgarians who voted for Bill,” said Patricia Phillips, the campaign’s fundraising chair.

The statement added there were some "big lessons learned."

Smith is currently in hospital and won't be personally commenting on the campaign, according to the release, due to an accident that resulted in a "serious concussion."