Calgarians brace for next snow dump
Environment Canada predicting 20 centimetres over the next few days
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the City of Calgary with up to 20 centimetres of snow expected to hit some parts of the city by Sunday, March 4, 2018.
According to the alert, a strong low pressure system from the B.C. coast is expected to bring snow to western Alberta today; covering most of the southern half of the province by Sunday.
Between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow are expected to accumulate in Calgary over the weekend.
Environment Canada advised drivers to take caution while on the roads this weekend, as visibility could be affected in some areas.
