Calgary's Dave Kelly prepares to perform play he knows nothing about – by doing nothing

No rehearsals, no memorizing lines – in many ways, self-described procrastinator Dave Kelly was probably meant to perform White Rabbit Red Rabbit.

For one night only, the former Breakfast Television host and star of Dave Kelly Live will step onto Theatre Junction GRAND’s stage next week to execute a play he knows nothing about.

He’s not even allowed to Google it.

“In some ways it’s terrible, but in some ways it’s perfect,” Kelly told Metro.

“As an incurable procrastinator who always waits until the last minute to prepare for something, this is perfect – I’m supposed to wait until the last minute.”

The rules for White Rabbit Red Rabbit performers are simple: the script is sealed inside an envelope until the individual walks on stage, and once they start, they must finish the performance – no matter what.

White Rabbit Red Rabbit, written by Nassim Soleimanpour, debuted in 2011 and has been performed around the world.

There is no set, no director, and a different actor is required for each performance.

After a successful career in live television and theatre, Kelly is no stranger to improvising. He’s even done one-man shows before – but they were his own scripts.

This time, he’s truly clueless – and there are no commercial breaks to pull himself together, should something go awry.

“The only thing I know is other people who have done it, and there are some pretty impressive people out there – so I figure if they’re still around, if their careers weren’t destroyed…why not,” Kelly said.

“I can’t image that they’re going to say, ‘Oh, we forgot to mention you have to get naked and talk about your most embarrassing moment.’”

Kelly moved to Calgary 20 years ago from Toronto, via Edmonton, for a play part that eventually landed him his first job in TV.

Because of his lifelong love for the theatre, he said it was an easy 'yes' when Theatre Junction GRAND approached him about doing a fundraiser.

“My heart and my history is in actors and performers and theatre – it’s what I love doing," he said.

"I feel like anything I can do, not just to raise money, but raise awareness about the amazing theatres and performers we have in our city is worth it and good to do.”

It will be a performance close to his heart no matter what unfolds on stage – Theatre Junction GRAND is where Kelly's hilarious live show (aptly named Dave Kelly Live, but you knew that already) is hosted.

“It’s our home, and it’s fun to be on that stage,” Kelly said. "The only difference here is once I start, there’s no stopping.”