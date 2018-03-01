Calgary Transit makes special stop at the Alberta Children’s Hospital

A group of Calgary Transit employees stopped at the Alberta Children’s Hospital on Thursday to make a special delivery to the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Each year, service lane employees at Calgary Transit collect cans and bottles left behind on Calgary buses and CTrains and donate the proceeds from returning the recyclables to the charity of the staff’s choosing.

This year, the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation was chosen for the 10th year running. The campaign raised a total of $2,800.

“We all know someone whose child has needed the hospital and we are in awe of the special care and expertise they provide," Calgary Transit Service Lane Foreman Wayne Dawson said in a news release.

"It’s really commendable and it fills our hearts to support them."