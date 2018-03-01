Canadian Natural's fourth-quarter adjusted earnings rise but net profit down

CALGARY — Canadian Natural Resources has reported a 30 per cent decline in fourth-quarter net profit but higher adjusted earnings and production.

The Calgary-based oil and gas company had $396 million of net income, or 32 cents per share — down from $566 million or 51 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Adjusted earnings from operations were up, however, rising to $565 million from $439 million a year earlier.

The adjusted earnings amounted to 46 cents per share.

Production increased to the equivalent of 1.02 million barrels per day, up 18.7 per cent from the fourth quarter of 2016.