Finding donor would be 'like winning the lottery' to Calgary woman on kidney transplant list

The Kidney Foundation of Canada isn’t fussed with which organ(s) you choose to donate, they just want to see more transplants happening across the board.

The foundation launched its new More Transplants campaign today, the first day of Kidney Health Month.

Currently, there are 4,585 Canadians on the list for a kidney transplant.

Calgarian Eleanor Hollenbeck, who was diagnosed with kidney disease when she was 11, is one of those people.

She received a kidney from her father when she was 13, but it failed three years later.

After a decade of dialysis treatment, Hollenbeck was given another kidney from a deceased donor in 1995, but she had to resume dialysis when it failed in 2010.

“Although I am only 47 years old, my body feels like I am 94,” she said.

“I have refused to allow my illness to hold me back until now, but this year my health has been deteriorating. It takes all of my energy to get ready for my workday, and when I get home, I am exhausted.”

In 2016, 260 Canadians died while waiting for a kidney transplant, something the Kidney Foundation’s executive director for southern Alberta said is unacceptable.

“Especially when research tells us 90 per cent of Canadians support organ donation,” Joyce Van Deurzen said. “More Transplants is about raising the profile of organ donation on behalf of those who are waiting.”

According to the foundation, there were 2,835 kidney transplant procedures performed in 2016.

“Our goal is that one day soon, everyone who needs a transplant will get one,” Van Deurzen said. “But we still have more than 4,500 people waiting for a transplant.”

She added that it’s possible to be a living donor, when it comes to kidneys, and still have a normal, healthy life.

To Hollenbeck, finding another donor would be like winning the lottery – because she’s had two kidney transplants already, her body has 100 per cent antibodies, which makes it difficult to find a donor who will match.

“I am on three lists because my chances are so slim,” Hollenbeck said. “But being on those lists is a lifeline of hope for me, and my husband.”