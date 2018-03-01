Man faces weapons charges in Superstore parking lot double homicide investigation

Calgary Police Service have laid weapons trafficking charges in connection with the double homicide of Colin Brendan Reitberger, 23, and Anees Amr, 26.

The two men were killed in a southeast Calgary Superstore parking lot on May 21, 2017, after police responded to reports of gunshots heard in the area.

Blais Delaire, 26, has been charged with one count of weapons trafficking in connection with their deaths.

It is alleged Delaire assisted Christian Joffre Ouellette, 20, who has been charged

with first degree murder in the two men’s deaths, of procuring the weapon that used in committing the crime.

Delaire will appear in court on March 27, 2018.

Police believe that Ouellette was involved in a dispute with Reitberger related to drug

trafficking.

Amr is not believed to have been involved with the dispute or with any criminal activity, and investigators previously said he was not the intended target of the shooting.

In the meantime, the Calgary police Homicide Unit continues to investigate, and are appealing to the public for any information pertaining to the whereabouts of the driver of a red Dodge Durango SLT.

The vehicle, believed to be a 2004 to 2006 model, is also identifiable by its sunroof.

The driver of the Durango was seen dropping off Ouellette at a Petro-Canada service station located at 70 Freeport Blvd. N.E. following the murders.