National Music Centre in perfect harmony with Foothills music therapy expansion

With a little help from their friends, a pilot music therapy program at the Foothills Medical Centre will continue in 2018.

The National Music Centre (NMC) announced on Thursday, March 1 – World Music Therapy Day – that they would be partnering with Alberta Health Services (AHS) and JB Music Therapy to expand the hospital's neurorehabilitation music therapy program.

It's music to the ears of Dr. Stephanie Plamondon from the department of clinical neurosciences at Alberta Health Services.

“This will allow us to integrate research-based music therapy techniques across rehabilitation therapies in concert with the JB Music team, and to use the properties of music to its full therapeutic potential for the benefit of our patients,” said Plamondon.

The music therapy program focuses specifically on patients with neurological

disorders, or who have suffered from a stroke or brain injury, as well as those in the palliative care program.

Research has shown music therapy to be beneficial for patients with both physical and mental illness or disabilities.

Patients in the Foothills neurorehabilitation program can actively engage in the creation of music to promote skills like dexterity and positive motivation, or through sensory exercises that encourage meditation and relaxation.

Jennifer Buchanan, a music therapist and founder of JB Music Therapy, said the three

contributing partners in the program “have a shared belief that the music we use, and how we respond to it is unique to everyone regardless of age, ability or health status.

“We believe music therapy, a treatment based in science and research, and this partnership will have a considerable impact on many members of our community, helping to restore their health and well-being,” she said.

Through the assistance of the NMC, JB Music Therapy will work to further educate the public about the benefits of music therapy at events held at Studio Bell throughout the year.

Andrew Mosker, president and CEO for NMC, said he hopes the program will continue to grow and that more opportunities to engage with the public will arise.