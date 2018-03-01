Property owners ordered to continue environmental cleanup of North Hill Sears site

The province has directed the new owners of the North Hill Sears property to immediately resume monitoring and cleanup of the site’s hydrocarbon plume, after the Canadian retail giant originally responsible for the environmental contamination went bankrupt.

Alberta's Ministry of Environment and Parks sent an Environmental Protection Order (EPO) to developer Concord Pacific this week, which purchased three properties from Sears Canada in 2015 – including the North Hill Centre location – and announced plans to redevelop the Calgary site the same year.

In 1995, a Sears Canada Inc. gas station at the North Hill Centre location was closed down after a leak was discovered – but not before large quantities of gasoline had soaked the ground under surrounding neighbourhoods.

The main concern is benzene – a toxic industrial solvent used in gasoline that is a well-known carcinogenic.

Sears was held accountable to pay for the costly initial clean up, ongoing monitoring, and intermittent cleanup as needed. They hired a company to handle the cleanup and monitor the site, which was also overseen by the province.

The now-bankrupt Canadian retailed sent a letter to the Hounsfield Heights – Briar Hill Community Association in late December 2017 to inform them because all Sears stores would be closing in January, they would no longer be doing environmental monitoring or remediation in the area.

The EPO to Concord, dated Feb. 28, 2018, orders the company to “immediately re-commence” semi-annual soil vapour monitoring, groundwater sampling and monitoring, and complete delineation activities by July 1, 2018.

Going forward, Concord will be required to submit monthly sampling and monitoring reports to the province, in addition to more comprehensive annual reports.

The EPO also said they company must create a communications website to keep community residents informed and make the reports publicly available, and a written plan to remediate the ground must be submitted to the province by Dec. 15, 2018.

The EPO is ‘extremely welcome news’ for those living nearby, according to the area MLA.

Calgary–Mountainview’s Dr. David Swann previously called on the province earlier this year to clear up questions about who would be the hook for the plume’s cleanup.

At the time, he said he has been hearing from his constituents about the issue "for years."

“This (EPO) is the culmination of decades of advocacy by the people of Calgary–Mountain View who raised concerns about the need for remediation of this site,” Swann said.