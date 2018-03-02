Nearly 700 people died from opioid overdoses in Alberta last year

The province announced $9.5 million in new funding to address the opioid crisis on Friday, the same day a report was released showing 687 Albertans died from an apparent accidental opioid overdose last year.

That means nearly two deaths happen every day (1.9) in Alberta from opioid-related poisonings.

“That’s 687 devastated families left to mourn,” Associate Minister of Health Brandy Payne said at the funding announcement.

“We want to take any steps that we can to help all Albertans living with opioid dependency to get the life-saving support they need, as close to home as possible.”

The new money will be used to develop training and educational tools for family physicians and their teams to provide treatment and care for patients with opioid dependency, the minister explained, as well as connect them to counselling and other services.

“The family doctor’s office may be one of the first places that a patient or family reaches our for help when they are struggling with opioid dependency,” Payne said.

“We want to make sure they have the resources, education and training they need to treat and support their patients.”

The overdose epidemic has surged in this province in the last few years; only 29 fentanyl-related deaths were reported in 2012. By 2016, that total had jumped to 357.

The report released on Friday shows of the 687 people who died from an opioid overdose in 2017, 562 were apparent accidental fentanyl-related poisonings – compared to 358 in 2016.

Alarmingly, the number of deaths related to carfentanil – a minuscule amount of this synthetic opioid can cause death, even for substance users with a high tolerance – have increased 430 per cent in just one year.

There were 159 apparent accidental drug poisoning deaths related to carfentanil in Alberta in 2017, according to the report. In 2016, there were 30.

These carfentanil poisonings are rising at a particularly fast rate in Calgary, where 50 per cent of all carfentanil deaths have occurred since 2016.

Last year, the Eastwood, Central, and East areas of Edmonton and Calgary saw the highest rates of accidental opioid poisoning deaths overall, but the North Zone of the province has the highest rate of deaths per 100,000 persons.

“Calgary and Edmonton continue to be the highest, in terms of total numbers – that said, Fort McMurray has a very large proportion as well, in terms of the rate,” Payne said.

“Lethbridge also has one of the highest rates of overdoses, but not overdose deaths.”

Payne pointed to a number of actions the health ministry has taken to combat the crisis in recent memory, including the opening of two supervised consumption sites; one in Calgary and one in Lethbridge.

A site in Edmonton is expected to open later this month, she added.

The Calgary site(s) saw 4,600 client visits in first three months, and staff reported 90 overdose reversals.

She also noted more than 45,500 naloxone kits have been distributed across the province as of Jan. 31, 2018.

Alberta Health Services also launched an opioid awareness campaign in late January, which was developed in partnership with the government of Alberta and more than two dozen community organizations.

It focuses on five steps Albertans can take to save a life:

#1 – Don’t use alone: If you’re going to use, don’t do it by yourself so that someone can get help if you overdose. Start with small amounts and do ‘test shots.’ Avoid mixing substances, including alcohol.

#2 – Know the signs: If a person’s breathing slows (or they aren’t breathing at all), if they have blueish nails or lips, if they’re choking or throwing up and have cold or clammy skin, or are unable to wake up, they may be overdosing.

#3 – Get a naloxone kit (and know how to use it): Injectable naloxone kits are free and widely available at pharmacies and walk-in clinics without the need to show a health card, ID, or prescription. If someone is injected with naloxone who is not overdosing, it won’t harm them.

#4 – In case of an overdose: Call 911 and do rescue breathing until help arrives. Canada’s Good Samaritan law protects those saving the life of someone who overdoses.

#5 – If you need help, or are concerned with someone else’s substance use: Call Health Link at 811 or the Addiction Helpline (available 24 hours a day, seven days a week) at 1-866-332-2322. Treatment and support is available.