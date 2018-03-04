Calgary police respond to early morning attack in NE neighbourhood

Calgary police responded to a call early Sunday morning, after two men were reported to be injured in an attack in the community of Greenview.

The attack occurred at approximately 2:15 a.m. at the 100 block of Grier Place N.E.

Constable David Fehr with CPS said he cannot confirm that the two were stabbed, nor their relation to one another, contrary to other news reports about the incident.

Fehr said the two individuals were both transported from the scene to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It is not certain whether the two have since been released.