Give Calgary's snow clearing budget a boost: councillor

After yet another dump of snow, a Calgary city councillor is floating the idea of boosting the city’s snow clearing budget and sending crews to attack pedestrian pathways.

Coun. Jeromy Farkas said he’s been hearing from seniors, young families and those with disabilities about how record-setting snowfalls are affecting their ability to get around town.

“We’re a winter city. You should be able to get out of your home to get on with your life and your business.”

The city’s snow clearing budget for 2018 is $38.8 million, and the city has already spent about $17 million, which is ahead of average.

But more than just giving the budget a boost, Farkas wants to see a focus on clearing bus stops and sidewalks.

“It’s not just more money and business as usual,” he said. “So there’s more of a focus on that pedestrian element.”

Farkas won’t say how much of a boost is needed, but he did say he thinks that he doesn’t believe taxes need to be raised to get the job done.

At the end of January, Coun. Druh Farrell successfully brought forward a motion to have the city’s administration examine its snow clearing policies.