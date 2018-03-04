RCMP lay charges in Blood Reserve homicide
Two men in their thirties face second-degree murder charges
RCMP have charged two men with second degree murder in the death of Rance Bearhat, on the Blood Reserve in Alberta.
Blood Tribe Police Service responded to a call on Friday, Feb. 23, when they found Bearhat in medical distress. The 26-year-old was pronounced deceased after being transported immediately to hospital.
Following a Feb. 26 autopsy, RCMP Major Crimes Unit South determined Bearhat’s death to be a homicide. The team then coordinated their investigative efforts with the Blood Tribe Police Service, the RCMP Interview Assistance Team and Cardston RCMP.
As a result, Stanley Troy Big Sorrel Horse, 36, and Justin Chad Big Sorrel Horse, 32, have now been charged with second degree murder in relation to the homicide.
The two are expected to appear in the Lethbridge provincial court on Monday, March 5, and Wednesday, March 7, respectively. Both will remain in custody until then.
As this investigation is ongoing, RCMP will continue to work with the Blood Tribe Police Service and more information will be released as it becomes available.
