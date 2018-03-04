Snow parking ban in effect once again as Calgary recovers from more snow

Calgarians have once again been advised to keep their vehicles off of snow routes as of 10 a.m. Sunday.

As the snow started to fall Thursday night, City crews have been working to clear priority one routes, which include major thoroughfares such as Crowchild Trail and Memorial Drive, and are now moving on to snow removal on bus routes and connector roads.

“Our goal is always to keep the largest amount of Calgarians moving safely as quickly as possible,” said Bill Biensch, road maintenance manager for the City of Calgary.

The snow route parking ban will remain in place for 72 hours or until lifted by the City, beginning Sunday, March 4, at 10 in the morning.

Drivers are asked to keep from parking their vehicles on designated snow routes, which can be identified by blue parking signs marked with a white snowflake.

Calgarians can also visit calgary.ca/snow which offers a snow route search function where users are able to see whether their street is a designated snow route zone and affected by the parking ban.