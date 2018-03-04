Songwriting Q&A with Alberta's own Rae Spoon

Award-winning Canadian musician, songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist and author Rae Spoon’s new e-book is all about organic songwriting – no formal musical training required.

The instructional booklet, How To (Hide) Be(hind) Your Songs, is part of the Kolakovksy Press of Canada’s How To Be series and arrives several months ahead of Spoon’s ninth album, Bodiesofwater.

The album’s anticipated release is in September, but Alberta-born Spoon will be performing some of their new songs at a show at the King Eddy inside Studio Bell on March 15, as part of the National Music Centre’s Alberta Spotlight Series.

Spoon, who used to hang out at the famous hotel for its blues bands in high school, sat down with Metro to talk about their own songwriting process, and what makes for a good song.

Note: This interview has been condensed for clarity.

METRO: Your first book, First Spring Grass Fire, is a collection of short fiction pieces inspired by the Canadian prairies. Your second, Gender Failure, is a collection of autobiographical essays, lyrics, and images in collaboration with Ivan E. Coyote. Why write an instructional booklet about songwriting?

RS: I was invited by the people who published the series to come up with my own how-to manual. I really enjoyed the other ones I had read in the series, and I thought it would be a really fun way to publish something in-between books.

METRO: The book’s description says it “takes the reader on a journey of creation and discovery of the time-honoured method of composing music to hide the less desirable parts of one’s self.” What do you mean by that?

RS: I think a lot of songwriters, we’re kind of shy about the parts of ourselves we see as less desirable. I think that’s kind of how you get into songwriting in the beginning – it’s a way to connect with people outside of the usual methods.

METRO: What’s your own songwriting process, and how close is this manual to that?

RS: A lot of it is close to how I write songs – I’ve been writing them since I was 12 and I’m always trying to find a new way to write. It has tips about how to know if a song is catchy and stuff like that too. I mention music theory, but I personally don’t think you need to know how to read music on a page to write music.

METRO: What advice do you have for people who want to start songwriting, but aren’t sure how?

RS: A good thing to do is write everything down – everything you’re thinking about, whatever you’re trying to say. Then when you sit down to try and write a song, you have a whole sheet of paper of random stuff to access when you get stuck. I find that really helpful.

METRO: To you, what makes a good song?

RS: As the years go on, I think less about writing hit songs – to me the most important thing about a song is that the audience can connect to it. You have to have a bit of the songwriter within a song, but good songwriters always leave space for the audience to put themselves in the story.