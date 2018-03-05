Alberta Liberal Party's 30-day reporting period for formal complaints 'totally inappropriate:' Advocate

There are concerns a 30-day period to report an incident of harassment, as outlined in the Alberta Liberal Party’s new respectful workplace policy, isn’t enough time for victims to decide to pursue a formal complaint or not.

The ALP released a policy document detailing its informal and formal complaint processes for workplace harassment on Friday, the same day an independent House of Commons investigation concluded a former Liberal MLA from Calgary violated Parliament's rules against harassment.

The Safe and Respectful Workplace Policies and Procedures come several months after Calgary–Skyview MP Darshan Kang was accused of sexual harassment by former ALP staffer Kirstin Morrell.

Kang, who denies the allegations, resigned from the federal Liberal caucus in August. He currently sits as an Independent.

At the time, ALP leader David Khan ordered a confidential independent review of the allegations, as well as the party’s policies and procedures – however, in late January, Morrell told The Canadian Press she had not heard from the ALP.

Although Khan did not respond to requests for comment at the time, the six-page document released this week allows the ALP’s Workplace Safety Committee to take a number of possible steps during an informal complaints informal process, such as confronting the harasser on behalf of the complainant or arranging a mediating solution.

The formal process begins with an email to the same committee, and must be made within 30 days of the incident, however, the policy reserves the right for the committee to investigate complaints outside that time period at their discretion.

Marlene Hope, an advocate and independent workplace bullying and harassment investigator with the Calgary Consortium for Civility, Respect and Dignity at Work, called the month-long reporting window “totally inappropriate.”

“I’m extremely concerned with this timeline,” Hope said. “The decision to disclose often happens after a significant amount of consideration and psychological healing has occurred.”

The Liberal document also makes it clear that complainants should be prepared for the party to take action.

“Filing a complaint is not productive unless you are requesting action be taken, the ALP policy states. “If you believe an issue is significant enough to bring to the attention of the Committee you need to be prepared for them act upon it.”

Complainants can’t remain anonymous to the respondent, it continues, although confidentiality will be protected beyond the parties involved.

“The respondent has the right to know and respond to the allegations made,” the policy reads.

Hope said she agrees that the respondent should know and be able to respond to

the allegations made – but said an anonymous complaints process for minor issues would be beneficial.

“Given the climate that exists within organizations, there should exist the opportunity to make an anonymous complaint for the purpose of a workplace audit being completed, to try to uncover issues before they get to the point where individuals are psychological and physically harmed,” Hope said.

“Prevention is key, failure to allow for an anonymous complaint for the purpose of an audit, allows for issues to remain underground.”

The policy is being implemented as another Liberal MP from Calgary, Kent Hehr, is currently under investigation for misconduct.

Hehr resigned from the federal cabinet on Jan. 25, 2018 after the sport and disabilities minister was accused of making inappropriate sexual remarks to a former Alberta legislature employee.

In a statement two weeks ago, the Calgary-Centre MLA said he will not be addressing allegations of making inappropriate sexual remarks until the investigation has taken its course.