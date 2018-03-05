Brian Jean steps down as MLA

Former Wildrose Party leader Brian Jean announced he's stepping away from public life on Monday.

The MLA for Fort McMurray-Conklin said it's not a decision he's taking lightly, but that he feels it is time to spend more time with his children and grandchildren.

"My beautiful wife Kim was my greatest support during my time as MLA, leader and leadership candidate, and it's time for us to take the next steps on our adventure together.

He said those steps include rebuilding their home, which was destroyed in the 2016 wildfire that swept through Fort McMurray.

Jean spent 10 years as a Member of Parliament for Fort McMurray—Athabaska before running for and winning the leadership of the Wildrose party in February 2015.

He also ran against Jason Kenney for leadership of the United Conservative Party, which brought together the Wildrose and Progressive Conservative parties under a single banner.

In a written statement, Kenney thanked Jean for his contribution to the conservative movement in Alberta over 14 years.