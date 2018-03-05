Roller skating isn't dead – just ask the two Calgary women fundraising for a rental skate fleet

Lloyd’s Roller Rink may be gone, but two Calgarians who love roller skating are determined to keep the dream alive.

Unable to accept a city without a rollercade, Roxy Acetylene and Theresa Tucci are fundraising to purchase a fleet of roller skates they would then rent out.

“We want to be able to provide Calgarians with the opportunity to come out, rent a pair of skates, test them out, learn a little bit, and then jump in to really enjoy skating,” said Acetylene, who owns Nerd Roller Skates in Inglewood.

“It’s really important to give people that space to try out skating and discover they joy of it.”

Tucci, who first started rollerskating when she was two years old, said she was heartbroken to see Lloyd’s close down last month because it was a home for Calgary’s large rollerskating community.

“It’s not because it’s not of interest to Calgarians anymore,” she said. “There is actually still a big amount of Calgarians that use rollerskating as an outlet.”

Acetylene agreed.

“We are so lucky … to have a big skating community here, and we really want to see that continue. We don’t want to see it go away,” she said.

“The love of skating really crosses boundaries, it crosses cultures – it touches so many people.”

Under the Calgary Roller Skate banner, they’ll be hosting events around the city for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy – the first, Roller Skating Is Staying Alive, is on Sunday at the Chinese Cultural Centre.

“We’re super excited to give everybody the chance to come out and have a skate, have a good time, listen to some live DJs, and really celebrate the love of rollerskating,” Acetylene said.