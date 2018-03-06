Calgary piano teacher charged after allegedly showing student pornographic videos during lesson
Investigators believe the incident happened in last month, at the northwest home where the victim lives
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Calgary police have charged a piano teacher after he allegedly showed a five-year-old girl pornographic videos during a private music lesson.
Police said the child's mother contacted them on Friday after her daughter described being shown pornographic videos by her piano teacher, Darrin Colby Hogue.
Investigators believe the incident happened in last month, at the northwest home where the victim lives.
The Calgary Police Service Child Abuse Unit has now charged 33-year-old Hogue with one count of making sexually explicit material available to children, and one count of possession of obscene material for the purpose of publication.
He will next appear in court on April 12, 2018.
Police urged anyone who is a victim of crime, or believe they know someone who is, to contact their non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.
More information about recognizing signs of child abuse can be found on the Sheldon Kennedy Child Advocacy Centre website.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'It’s inhumane what happened:' Halifax woman speaks out on her cat's alleged vicious attack
-
Ellen Roseman: Dollarama customer short-changed by murky refund policy
-
Deadly fire in Halifax was caused by electrical fault in basement: fire chief
-