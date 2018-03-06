Calgary piano teacher faces sex charges involving girl, 5

CALGARY — A Calgary piano teacher faces sex charges involving a five-year-old girl.

Police allege the man was giving the girl a private piano lesson at her home when he showed her pornographic videos.

Calgary police say investigators believe it happened last month and the mother reported it to police on Friday.

Darrin Hogue, who is 33, has been charged with one count of making sexually explicit material available to children and one count of possession of obscene material for the purpose of publication.