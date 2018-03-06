News / Calgary

Executive director of Calgary Drop-In & Rehab Centre resigns

Debbie Newman said recent allegations of workplace problems have become a distraction from the centre's mission

Debbie Newman resigned from her position as executive director of the Calgary Drop In and Rehab Centre.

The executive director of the Calgary Drop-In & Rehab Centre has resigned her position over allegations of probems in the workplace.

The announcement was made by press release on Tuesday.

In the release, Debbie Newman said she is sad to leave the Drop-In, but said recent allegations of workplace problems have become a distraction from the mission.

"I wish the DI and its clients nothing but the best,” said Newman in the statement.

Sandra Clarkson, the centre's associate executive director, will lead the organization while a search for a replacement is underway.

