Calgary police charge Edmonton man with murder, victim disappeared in 1996

Calgary police have charged an Edmonton man with murder in a cold case from more than 20 years ago.

Police say Daniel Boysis was last seen at his Calgary home in 1996.

Two years later, investigators were given information that led them to believe that he was a victim of a crime.

A homicide investigation was launched but due to the lack of evidence and the fact that Boysis’ remains were not found, the case went cold.

Police now believe that Boysis was attacked and someone disposed of his body.

Randolph Westman, who is 57, has been charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body.