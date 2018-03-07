Calgary police make arrest in 22-year-old homicide cold case
A 57-year-old man faces second degree murder charges in death of his former roommate
Calgary police have charged a man with second degree murder in a cold case from 1996.
Daniel Boysis, who was also known as Daniel Morgan Turner, was 22 when he was last seen on Dec. 1, 1996, at his home in Falconridge.
In 1998, police received information suggesting Boysis had been the victim of foul play and a homicide investigation was launched, but there was a lack of evidence and no body.
Investigators believe that Boysis was attacked and the accused disposed of his body.
The Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit began reviewing the file in June of 2016, and after additional investigation, detectives were able to make an arrest on March 6, 2018.
On Tuesday, Randolph Edward Westman, 57, of Edmonton was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a body.
The victim and Westman were roommates at the time of Boysis' disappearance, according to police.
