Woman charged for uttering theats that led to Calgary nude swim cancellation
Calgary police have charged a Ponoka woman with uttering threats against the Southland Leisure Centre ahead of a planned family nude swim.
The event, organized by Calgary Nude Recreation, was cancelled by the city's recreation department due to undisclosed security concerns, and rebooked at an undisclosed location.
On Wednesday, police said they have charged 26-year-old Arie Christine Guthrie with one count of uttering threats in relation to the event.
CPS said they received a report of a threat to the Southland Leisure Centre on Jan. 8, but did not provide any details of the nature of the threat.
Guthrie was arrested on Feb. 27 and will next appear in court on Friday, April 6.
