Calgary councillor upset over loss of trees for BRT project

Calgary councilor Jeromy Farkas says residents in his ward are upset over the loss of trees for the Southwest Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, but the city says all facts were laid out early in the process.

The trees that have been cut down were adjacent to the Rockyview Hospital, and Farkas claims they were only recently planted.

"The public was sold on certain facts around the project – that none of the green spaces or the trees would be removed, but it turns out now that the rubber has hit the road that we're having quite a detrimental impact to some of these green spaces," he said.

In an email to residents, Farkas included a "Frequently Asked Questions" provided by the former Ward 11 office.

One of the questions on that FAQ is "Will we be losing parks and trees?" The answer from the city is simply: "No."

Transportation spokesman Sean Somers clarified that, saying no net trees will be lost, since the city will plant at least two trees in other locations for every one tree that is cut down.

Farkas said trust between the city and the citizens has again been lost over the way the matter was handled.

"It speaks to the rush and unaccountable fashion under which this entire project has proceeded," he said. "I wanted to make sure that we reviewed the details of the project."