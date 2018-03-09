Calgary applying to offer mobile supervised consumption services

Supervised consumption services in Calgary could soon be offered from a mobile site.

The province’s Opioid Emergency Response Commission announced today that Associate Health Minister Brandy Payne has accepted all 26 of their recommendations made to-date to address the crisis.

One of those recommendations is to fund applications for supervised consumption sites in Grand Prairie, Red Deer, and Medicine Hat, as well as a mobile site for Calgary to offer supervised services in addition to the already-established program inside the Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre downtown.

Montreal opened Canada’s first mobile supervised consumption site in June last year, and two more in Kamloops and Kelowna were approved by Health Canada shortly after.

A network of four supervised consumption sites are expected to open in Edmonton by the end of March, and Lethbridge opened the first site to offer consumption via inhalation (smoking) in late February.

“Community coalitions in (Grand Prairie, Red Deer, and Medicine Hat) are now working on applications seeking federal approval to offer these life-saving services, this will include robust community consultation,” said Elaine Hyshka, commission co-chair and assistant professor at the University of Alberta’s School of Public Health.

“These cities need supervised consumption services urgently – Grand Prairie and Red Deer in particular have two of the highest rates of fentanyl-related deaths among Alberta’s big cities.”

The commission also announced Payne has secured federal approval to open the first overdose prevention site in Alberta on the Kainai First Nation, which has seen a spike in overdoses in recent weeks.

Overdose prevention sites don’t require Health Canada’s approval to open and are a more flexible option to respond to a crisis until permanent supervised consumption services can be set up, Hyshka explained.

“It’s similar to supervised consumption, in that it allows people to bring drugs to use them under the supervision of people who are able to provide emergency medical care in the event of an overdose,” she told reporters.

“They typically tend to be focused primarily on overdose prevention, and not necessarily including a whole suite of wraparound health and social supports.”

Hyshka said it’s too early to say where other overdose prevention sites might be used, but the province is open to communities proposing them.

Nearly 700 Albertans died from an apparent accidental opioid overdose last year, according to data from Alberta Health released last week.

On average, nearly two deaths every day (1.9) in this province are linked to opioid-related poisonings.