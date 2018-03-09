Calgary police officer charged in cyber child porn investigation

A Calgary police officer has been arrested and charged with child pornography offences.

On March 8, after an extensive investigation, ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit searched the home of Thomas Buttle – a four-year member of the Calgary Police Service (CPS) – and seized his computers and electronic devices.

As a result, Buttle was charged the 33-year-old with possessing, accessing, and making child pornography available.

According to CPS, he's a patrol officer and has been placed on administrative leave while his status is reviewed.

Buttle has been released from custody and will appear in court on March 21, 2018.

"These allegations have a significant impact on the trust and confidence that the public has in our Service," a statement from CPS said on Friday.

"The importance of this trust and confidence is not lost on our members who work tirelessly to serve Calgarians to the best of their ability."

The investigation was launched in January 2018 after ALERT got a tip from the RCMP National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre about an unknown social media user uploading 'sexual exploitation materials.'

ICE now alledges Buttle is the user behind the posts.