Calgary police officer charged with child pornography offences

CALGARY — A Calgary Police Service officer has been charged with child porn offences.

Alberta's Internet Child Exploitation unit says it arrested a man Thursday after investigating a tip from the RCMP National Child Exploitation Co-ordination Centre.

The allegations involved the uploading of images on social media by an unknown user who investigators say turned out to be a police officer.

Police say officers seized computers from a home that contained child porn images.

Thomas Buttle, who is 33, is charged with possessing, accessing, and making available child pornography.