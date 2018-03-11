Calgary considering changes to waste collection

Two reports going to a city council committee this week highlight a number of potential changes to how the city collects your garbage.

Starting next fall, we could see bi-weekly pickup for green cart waste between November and April, when there’s practically no yard waste. The report says such a move could save the program about $2 million.

Also up for discussion is a change to the fee structure. Currently, the waste and recycling program has an $85 million budget with $40 million of that coming from taxes.

According to Coun. Ward Sutherland, the new fee structure would see homeowners paying more on their bill, but would see an equivalent reduction in their property taxes.

The report cites an expected increase of $4 to $5 per month per household.

“It makes it transparent,” said Sutherland. “Residents know what the cost of service is.”

The report hints that more changes could be coming to the program. WIth the rollout of green cart services in late 2017, many homeowners complained that the three large bins took up too much space.

Sutherland said its a change he pushed for. He said everyone’s needs are different, and young families are often producing more waste than seniors.