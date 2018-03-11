Early morning crash sends person to hospital with serious injuries
Police don't know if speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash
The Calgary Police Service traffic unit is still on scene investigating an early morning car crash in the city’s southeast.
According to Det. Lawrence Mooney, CPS responded to the single vehicle collision at 3:06 a.m. Sunday morning on Memorial Drive and 28 Street SE.
Two individuals were in the vehicle, and one has been transported to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.
Mooney said it is not clear at this time what caused the crash, or whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.
