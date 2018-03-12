Calgary police canine dies after 6 years of service

Calgary police are mourning the loss of canine unit member Cisko, they announced on Monday.

The police dog passed away at home due to a medical condition at the age of seven, the service said in a social media statement.

Cisko was described as a strong athlete, professional hunter and a fan of jelly beans, according to the 2018 Calgary police canine calendar.

Cisko was born in the Czech Republic and started his training with the Calgary police in the summer of 2012. He was certified in four months alongside his handler.