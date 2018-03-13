Police seek public assistance in multiple pharmacy break-ins
Calgary police services are asking the public for help finding any information regarding 13 break-ins around the city.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The Calgary police service are asking for help identifying offender(s) believed to be responsible for 13 different overnight pharmacy break-ins in the past two months.
Between Jan. 21, 2018 - March 5, 2018 an unknown man targeted 13 different pharmacy locations around Calgary’s Northeast and Southeast areas. The offender gained entry into the businesses by breaking the glass to the storefront and attempted to take cash and narcotics.
It is believed that the same man is responsible for all the offences and a second male assisted in a break in on Feb.16, 2018 at The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy.
The offender is described as a Caucasian male with a slim build. He was wearing dark-coloured clothes with a hood or a hat covering his face in each incident. Police say a vehicle was used in multiple offences, possibly a silver Ford Focus.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 403-266-1234, or leave an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers.
Most Popular
-
Former couple battles for custody of dog they bought together in top court
-
PC Leader Doug Ford promises to scrap the Liberals sex-ed curriculum
-
'He asked me if I trusted him:' Passenger testifies in new Halifax taxi sex assault trial
-
Seventeen backed-up ambulances lead to 10-hour wait for patients at Halifax ER: Union