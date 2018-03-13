Police seek public assistance in multiple pharmacy break-ins

The Calgary police service are asking for help identifying offender(s) believed to be responsible for 13 different overnight pharmacy break-ins in the past two months.

Between Jan. 21, 2018 - March 5, 2018 an unknown man targeted 13 different pharmacy locations around Calgary’s Northeast and Southeast areas. The offender gained entry into the businesses by breaking the glass to the storefront and attempted to take cash and narcotics.

It is believed that the same man is responsible for all the offences and a second male assisted in a break in on Feb.16, 2018 at The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy.

The offender is described as a Caucasian male with a slim build. He was wearing dark-coloured clothes with a hood or a hat covering his face in each incident. Police say a vehicle was used in multiple offences, possibly a silver Ford Focus.