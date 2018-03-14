Condensate growth boosts Seven Generation's fourth-quarter revenue, income

CALGARY — Seven Generations Energy Ltd. beat revenue expectations with fourth-quarter results boosted by higher production and prices for condensate, a premium-priced petroleum liquid produced with natural gas from its northwestern Alberta wells.

The Calgary-based company says it earned $83.6 million or 23 cents per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $105 million or 30 cents per share in the same period of 2016.

Revenue jumped to $615 million from $262 million.

CEO Marty Proctor linked the results to Seven Generation's status as Canada's largest producer of condensate, a light oil that is in high demand as a diluting agent that is blended with oilsands bitumen to allow it to flow in a pipeline.

The company reported production of 197,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the fourth quarter, up from 132,000 boe/d in the year-earlier period.

Condensate output averaged 63,700 barrels per day, an increase of 47 per cent compared with the same period in 2016. It sold for an average of C$68.10 per barrel, up from C$56.96 per barrel a year earlier.

"We have a significant market advantage when it comes to our condensate, our most valuable product," Proctor said on a conference call.

"Alberta condensate demand is about twice that of Canadian production. It is a high-demand market that is not subject to the discounts we have seen on some of the Canadian crude grades and even the local natural gas markets."