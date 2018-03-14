News / Calgary

Special weather statement: Calgary, get ready for freezing rain and snow

Calgary is set to see some dreary weather in the next couple of days

Get ready for icicles and slippery conditions.

ELIZABETH CAMERON / Metro

Get ready for icicles and slippery conditions.

No, winter isn't over yet.

Despite a warm stretch, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Calgary.

On Thursday and Friday expect a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow. It's too early to tell where the rain will fall, but according to the special weather statement it's likely portions of the Trans-Canada Highway and the QE2 will be impacted.

As the situation develops, watch for any weather warnings and continue to monitor forecasts.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Calgary Views

More...