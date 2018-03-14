Special weather statement: Calgary, get ready for freezing rain and snow
Calgary is set to see some dreary weather in the next couple of days
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
No, winter isn't over yet.
Despite a warm stretch, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Calgary.
On Thursday and Friday expect a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow. It's too early to tell where the rain will fall, but according to the special weather statement it's likely portions of the Trans-Canada Highway and the QE2 will be impacted.
As the situation develops, watch for any weather warnings and continue to monitor forecasts.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Stephen Hawking, who examined mysteries of the universe and explained black holes, dies at 76
-
'Howling' winds hit Halifax hard as thousands lose power from latest winter storm
-
'Finally': All-female taxi service DriveHer ready to hit Toronto roads
-
'Correct your child': Newmarket mother gets anonymous letter saying kids are too loud in backyard