Sunnyside Greenhouses Ltd. prepares for final season

Greenthumbs in Calgary were feeling a bit blue on Wednesdayafter learning this would be the last year they’d be able fill their gardens from Sunnyside Greenhouses in Bowness.

The business is marking its 100th anniversary this year, but is also letting customers know that it won’t be open for its 101st.

Employees at Sunnyside told Metro the company's managers and owners would not be granting interviews.

A message on the business's voicemail said they were not answering the phone due to overwhelming calls following the news of the pending closure.

“We have recently agreed to the sale of the Sunnyside store site and surrounding property for redevelopment,” the voicemail said.

The upcoming closure was news to Bernadette Jones, who was shopping at Sunnyside on Wednesday.

“My mom loves planting, and I’ve taken on the tradition,” she said. “We call (Sunnyside) our happiest place on earth.”

Jones said she lives in a condo, but her living room feels more like a forest with wall-to-wall plants.

She wasn’t sure where she’d be shopping for plants after Sunnyside closes.

“I’ve been seeing a lot of boutique plant stores that are a lot more expensive than this place,” she said.

Inge Woiner, who was browsing the store on Wednesday with her dog, Sunny, said the greenhouse is her favourite place to shop for plants.

“They have a nice variety,” she said.

Word of the closure had some folks on social media wondering what would happen to Sweatpea, the store’s mascot parrot.

A sign by the beloved bird’s stand said she has been there since 1985, and warns patrons she might bite if they try to touch her.