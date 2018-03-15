Calgary councillors say economic recovery board lacks diversity

A new board with $100 million in the bank, and high expectations is ringing in low on diverse perspectives according to some city councillors.

On Monday, councillors will vote on creating a new non-profit group who will be the driving force in attracting new business and lifting up existing entrepreneurs as part of an effort to help Calgary diversify and invigorate a down economy.

“I think the question should be asked how did we get to this point without incorporating diversity,” said Coun. Druh Farrell. “We need to look at all of our committees ... we’re tapping the same people and we need to have these powerful committees reflect the future of Calgary.“

With nine of ten board spaces filled, including Mayor Naheed Nenshi, there’s only one woman serving, and many of the members have oil and gas, as well as real-estate backgrounds. These are the people Mary Moran, CEO of the Calgary Economic Development, said will be making decisions on how Calgary will invigorate its economy.

Moran likes to call the fund the Opportunity Calgary Fund.

"We went after people that had either financially strong background and or real-estate because we knew there was a large real estate play, or infrastructure play, so we needed some financial expertise," she said, outlining how the steering committee for the fund was born last year.

The group will bring council recommendations on how to manage the $100 investment.

"Just to get this launch, we made the recommendation that we would have those individuals sit on the committee for the interim board."

She underlined that they are working on finding a more diverse set of board members, and that those listed for council approval next week are temporary placeholders tapped for the sake of time.

But when asked how long this board will be working with the funding available, she said their projections show between a two to three year lifespan for the group.

"The future is where we'll likely post positions and start to populate the board from the general public," said Moran. "It could be an interim board for as long as a year."

She said a skills matrix has been created to help populate the board and it will focus on finding people from the tech, agriculture and transportation sectors.

Coun. Jyoti Gondek said there are many committees within CED striving toward diversity. She saw that as a member of the real estate board.

"We fall into a trap where we look for very senior people to be on committees like this because those tend to be the types of people that the folks we're trying to attract want to meet with and want to talk to," said Gondek.

"There's a lot of people in other positions that have a lot to bring to the table in terms of ideas and leadership talents but their titles don't reflect it. Our societal hangup with titles sometimes puts us into positions like this."