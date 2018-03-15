Calgary has $13.8 million left in the snow-clearing budget, not counting this storm

The City of Calgary is still in full snow mode, as the latest storm proved to be a rude awakening for citizens basking in the Chinook winds.

The city said Thursday it's working hard to clear up mother nature's mess.

Last night, before the flakes began, snow crews set out to de-ice roads and prep surfaces for the flurry of white stuff.

"We're all pretty tired of the snow," said city roads spokesman Chris McGeachy.

He said the city currently has 50 sanders and two graters out on the road, and 41 crews are working on clearing pedestrian routes.

Although Calgary's only three months into the 2018 snow clearing budget, the city says they've spent more than $25 million out of a $38.8 million dollar budget – not counting the latest storm.

That cash has to last the city until the end of December 2018.

"We're kind of in line with things, obviously we have a reserve we can dip into if we need to," McGeachy said. "We won't really know until we've actually finished the season and can look back."

The city's trending on the higher end of the budget, McGeachy added, but noted it's "not doomsday."

Because of warm temperatures, the city's having luck with salt, and have adjusted their pickle mix to be more salt-based.

There's no anticipated parking ban on the horizon, according to McGeachy, who said unless there's a high accumulation of snow and the temperature dips they have no ban to announce - but he said the city will evaluate the situation again after the snow stops.

"If we see 20 to 25 centimetres of snow, that could absolutely change," McGeachy said.