Calgary police seek public assistance in weekend shooting

Calgary Police Service are asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle seen in the area after a shooting that left one man injured over the weekend.

A news release on Thursday said police were called to a home in the 3600 block of 29A Avenue SE at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, March 10, 2018.

The victim, a man in his 30’s, was taken to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition, where he remains.

Police said the victim was sleeping at the time, and it’s believed that gunshots came from outside the residence and went through the walls of the home – striking the victim while he lay in bed.

Investigators have not been able to confirm the shooting's motive, but police believe the victim was an innocent bystander.

Police want to speak with the driver of a light-coloured, four-door car that was in the area at the time of the shooting.