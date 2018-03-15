Hotel employee charged with sexually assaulting guest: Calgary police

A hotel employee has been charged with sexually assaulting a guest after allegedly accessing the victim's information from registration records, police said Thursday.

A news release from the Calgary Police Service alleges Jatinder Pal Singh Brar exchanged text messages with the victim before the 27-year-old entered the woman's hotel room at Canada's Best Value Inn Chinook Station on Oct, 12, 2017, and sexually assaulted her.

Police said the victim believed Brar was an online acquaintance she had previously spoken with on social media. It's not clear how or if the hotel employee got information about the woman's online conversations in order to pose as an online acquaintance, or if it was "a matter of assumption or coincidence."

The release said Brar was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault by the Calgary Police Service Sex Crimes Unit at the Calgary International Airport on March 13, 2018.

Brar was returning to Canada, but police didn't specify how long he had been out of the country.

The accused will be in court on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.