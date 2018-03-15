Hotel employee charged with sexually assaulting guest: Calgary police
It's alleged the accused got the victim's phone number through hotel guest registration information
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A hotel employee has been charged with sexually assaulting a guest after allegedly accessing the victim's information from registration records, police said Thursday.
A news release from the Calgary Police Service alleges Jatinder Pal Singh Brar exchanged text messages with the victim before the 27-year-old entered the woman's hotel room at Canada's Best Value Inn Chinook Station on Oct, 12, 2017, and sexually assaulted her.
Police said the victim believed Brar was an online acquaintance she had previously spoken with on social media. It's not clear how or if the hotel employee got information about the woman's online conversations in order to pose as an online acquaintance, or if it was "a matter of assumption or coincidence."
The release said Brar was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault by the Calgary Police Service Sex Crimes Unit at the Calgary International Airport on March 13, 2018.
Brar was returning to Canada, but police didn't specify how long he had been out of the country.
The accused will be in court on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Calgary police urged anyone who may be a victim of a sexual assault to contact 9-1-1 at the time of occurrence, or file a report any time through the police non-emergency number (403-266-1234).
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Man to appear in Oshawa court after mom, teenage son and daughter killed
-
Historic Halifax church steeple toppled by powerful wind storm gusts
-
Nova Scotia woman told survival 'slim to none' after getting Flesh Eating Disease
-
Calgary researcher develops portable technology to evaluate brain damage post-concussion